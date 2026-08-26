Is Your Hudson Valley Gas Station Breaking New York Law?

You may be surprised to learn that several Hudson Valley gas stations are currently breaking the law.

I'm one of those drivers who doesn't have a regular gas station. When I need to fill up, I usually visit whichever pump is closest. Gas is gas, right?

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However, when it comes to another important service that all gas stations are legally required to offer, some Hudson Valley gas stations are falling short.

With those first chilly nights of late summer and early fall starting to hit, many drivers will soon see that annoying tire-pressure warning light up on their dashboards.

When that happens, most of us head to the nearest gas station to add a little air. But if you pull up to an air pump that's broken, unplugged or simply doesn't work, New York law may be on your side.

New York Law Requires Air Pumps at Gas Stations

Under New York General Business Law, gas stations with four or more fuel-dispensing nozzles are required to provide customers with a functioning motor-driven air compressor capable of inflating automobile tires.

The air pump must also be available whenever the gas station is open for business.

Stations are allowed to charge customers to use the compressor to cover the cost of maintaining the equipment, but according to the law, they have to make sure it actually works.

Gas stations that willfully fail to provide a functioning air compressor can face a civil penalty of up to $25 for each day the violation continues. If a machine breaks, stations must get it repaired in a reasonable amount of time.

Sadly, there are a few local gas stations that consistently have broken hoses and malfunctioning pumps, leaving drivers with underinflated tires.

Photo by Brendan Hollis on Unsplash person putting on a pin on vehicle tire

What If Your Hudson Valley Gas Station's Air Pump Is Broken?

I actually stumbled across this law several years ago after my tire-pressure light came on during a cold snap. I stopped at a gas station to fill up my tires, only to discover that the air pump wasn't working.

After finding another broken machine at a different station, I started wondering whether gas stations were actually required to maintain them. That's when I discovered New York's air compressor law.

With September approaching and cooler nights on the way, Hudson Valley drivers will soon be making more frequent visits to those air pumps.

So, the next time your tire-pressure light comes on and you pull into a gas station only to find a broken air machine, don't just assume you're out of luck.

Depending on the size of the station and how long the compressor has been out of service, that broken air pump could actually be a violation of New York law.