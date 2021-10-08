NY DEC Extends Trout Season Throughout the Year

How does trout fishing all year round in New York State sound? Like an angler's dream come true, right?

The Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that trout fishing season has been extended for the year. According to a post on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Facebook page, this is all thanks to the newly added Trout Stream Management Plan. The DEC shares that a "new catch and release trout season (on inland streams) will begin on October 16 and extend through March 31."

Just like everything, there are some rules and regulations. The DEC explains:

During the catch and release trout season, only artificial lures may be used and trout must be immediately released. Anglers are reminded to avoid disturbing spawning trout and gravel beds where trout eggs may be incubating.

If you're not sure where you're able to go trout fishing on island streams, the DEC has put together an interactive map of available locations and a breakdown of regions across New York State where you can catch and release.

The 2021 Fishing Regulations Guide went into effect on April 1st of 2021, it has been revised to a smaller size for simpler use and can fit perfectly in your tackle box.

You could also find a printable PDF version of the 2021 Fishing Regulation Guide on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website. The site also breaks down everything you need to know about fishing in New York state, like health advisories and regulations.

Where do you do your best trout, catch and release fishing in the Hudson Valley?