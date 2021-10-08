Cops in New York Will Be Hiding in Plain Sight to Ticket Drivers

Extra police will be patrolling roads across New York State. Some in concealed vehicles.

"The tragic consequences of impaired and reckless driving can be avoided if we all make safety our top priority behind the wheel," Hochul said. "I join with law enforcement to remind all drivers to obey posted speed limits, move over for emergency and maintenance vehicles, and never drive impaired. By acting responsibly, we can help prevent the senseless tragedies on our roads."

"During this campaign, State Troopers and our law enforcement partners will be highly visible and looking for motorists driving in an unsafe manner. As always, we will have zero tolerance for those who endanger others by driving recklessly," Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said.

"Speeding and impaired driving are reckless behaviors that are 100 percent avoidable and put everyone sharing the road in danger. I also thank our partners in law enforcement for their commitment in ensuring safety on our roadways," Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles and Chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) said,

On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the New York State Police will team up with local law enforcement on special traffic enforcement efforts for the upcoming Columbus Day weekend, cracking down on speeding and impaired motorists.

The Columbus Day campaign began on Thursday and run through Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Troopers expect increased traffic volumes due to the holiday weekend and fall tourism, which pose additional risks on roadways.

"The tragic consequences of impaired and reckless driving can be avoided if we all make safety our top priority behind the wheel," Hochul said. "I join with law enforcement to remind all drivers to obey posted speed limits, move over for emergency and maintenance vehicles, and never drive impaired. By acting responsibly, we can help prevent the senseless tragedies on our roads."

Motorists who are traveling this weekend can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols.

Law enforcement will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel.

Drivers should also remember to "move over" for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of this crackdown to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law. CITE vehicles allow the Trooper to better observe driving violations. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

"During this campaign, State Troopers and our law enforcement partners will be highly visible and looking for motorists driving in an unsafe manner. As always, we will have zero tolerance for those who endanger others by driving recklessly," Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said.

During last year's Columbus Day enforcement period, State Police and local law enforcement issued 44,016 total tickets, including 11,618 for speeding and 941 for impaired driving.

The State Police are reminding all motorists to be safe, don't drink and drive, stay off your mobile phones while driving, obey speed limits, and buckle up all occupants. The main goal of this initiative is to deter unsafe driving behaviors and raise awareness of the importance of traffic safety.

"Speeding and impaired driving are reckless behaviors that are 100 percent avoidable and put everyone sharing the road in danger. I also thank our partners in law enforcement for their commitment in ensuring safety on our roadways," Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles and Chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) said,