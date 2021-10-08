Top 5 Best Places To Live In New York State

A new report named the five best places to live in New York. Did your hometown make the list?

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

# 1 Albany

"Located about 150 miles north of New York City on the west bank of the Hudson River, Albany serves as the capital of New York state and a midway point between the Hudson Valley to the south and the Adirondack Mountains to the north. Locally, Albany is known as the Tri-City Area. The region includes the smaller metro areas of Troy and Schenectady, which are historically more industrial," U.S. News and World Report writes about Albany

Overall Score: 6.7

Quality of Life: 6.8

Value: 7.3

#45 in Best Places to Live

#56 in Best Places to Retire

#1 in Best Places to Live in New York

#2 Syracuse

"When you hear about Syracuse, New York, it's often as the punchline of a weather-related joke. Snow is certainly a part of the central New York lifestyle, considering residents get more than 120 inches of it per year. However, the region has much more to offer than just snow drifts and slushy water. Syracuse is more affordable than many other major U.S. metro areas, making it a popular place to live for families and retirees. Young professionals also enjoy the region, both for its prices and because there's plenty to do," U.S. News and World Report writes about Syracuse.

Overall Score: 6.6

Quality of Life: 7.1

Value: 7.7

#63 in Best Places to Live

#121 in Best Places to Retire

#2 in Best Places to Live in New York

#24 in Cheapest Place to Live

#3 Buffalo

"In the early 1900s, Buffalo was a beacon of industry; located on Lake Erie, Buffalo was a hub of transport for goods between the East Coast and the Midwest. The Great Depression sparked the slow decline of Buffalo's lofty economic status, but the region is now once again on the rise," U.S. News and World Report writes about Buffalo.

Overall Score: 6.6

Quality of Life: 6.8

Value: 7.8

#70 in Best Places to Live

#126 in Best Places to Retire

#17 in Cheapest Place to Live

#4 Rochester

"Rochester, New York, features a unique blend of history and innovation. Many of the homes and commercial buildings in downtown Rochester are original, dating back a century or more, while others are undergoing renovations to become modern lofts and workspaces. Former home to pioneers and independent thinkers like Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass, Rochester has worked hard to preserve and honor its landmarks," U.S. News and World Report writes about Rochester.

Overall Score: 6.6

Quality of Life: 7.3

Value: 7.1

#72 in Best Places to Live

#63 in Best Places to Retire

#4 in Best Places to Live in New York

#17 in Best Places to Live for Quality of Life

# 5 New York City

"New York City is a place written about in songs, it has served as the backdrop for countless movies and it's inspired people worldwide with its grandiosity. Brimming with some of the nation's tallest buildings and historic landmarks, New York City is never short on spectacle. For centuries, New York City has been a leader in trade and culture, redefining everything from fashion trends to what a proper bagel with schmear should taste like," U.S. News and World Report writes about New York City.

Overall Score: 6.1

Quality of Life: 6.6

Value: 3.8

#118 in Best Places to Live

#41 in Best Places to Retire

#7 most expensive places to live

U.S. News and World Report analyzed 150 metro areas to find the best places to live. Factors were based on the quality of life, job market, value of living there and people's desire to live there. Below are the Top 5 places to live in New York State, according to U.S. News and World Report.