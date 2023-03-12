Important New York State Child Support Debit Card Changes On The Horizon

A significant change is happening very quickly that will impact those living in New York State who receive child support funds via New York State-issued debit cards.

New Yorkers are urged to make sure their address is up to date, and pay close attention to upcoming dates for changes.

New NYS Child Support Debit Cards In Use By End Of March

Those accustomed to using their New York State-issued child support debit card without paying close attention to transactions may want to take note of this.

Effective March 30, 2023, direct deposits to the New York State child support card (the one with the apple design on the front) will stop. Beginning March 31, 2023, all payments will go into the new 'Way2Go Card.'

In a statement from Sullivan County Child Support Enforcement Coordinator Laura McKay,

People can use their existing debit card until the balance reaches zero, but on March 30, 2023, deposits to that card will stop, and the new ‘Way2Go Card’ will begin accepting deposits on March 31.

Remaining funds on the old NYS cards will not vanish, you will need to use the funds until the account is depleted, but no NEW funds will go onto that card, but rather the Way2Go card and account instead.

It has also been shared that no transfers of funds between the two cards or accounts will be allowed.

How Does The Way2Go Child Support Card Work in New York State?

Just with the NYS-issued cards that are being phased out, the Way2Go card can be used in the same way, as a debit card at all MasterCard locations. There are also certain retail stores that allow cash back without any associated fees, access to your funds without a fee at financial institutions that accept Mastercard, as well as certain ATMs (Allpoint and MoneyPass) with no bank fees.

Users can expect to receive the new cards between March 23rd and March 30th, and are urged to activate the new debit card as soon as it is received. However, it is equally important to keep on top of your balance on the old New York State card to ensure you are using the funds on that one until the balance reaches zero.

For those that need to ensure the correct address is on file to receive the new Way2Go card, there is a New York Child Support Helpline that can be reached at 888-208-4485. There are also resources on the New York State Child Support Services website.

