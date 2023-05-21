If you've ever thought to yourself 'gee, I really love the beautiful scenery of the Hudson Valley, and enjoy a great swim in one of the areas lakes, but would love to find a spot where I can let it all out...' think no more, because the Hudson Valley does have some nudist, or closing optional beaches and swimming areas.

The thing to keep in mind here is that you MUST be sure that you are in the correct area, posted as nudist, otherwise you'll find yourself in pretty big (naked) trouble.

Where Can I Skinny Dip In The Hudson Valley?

There are a few spots that are designated as nudist swimming areas, and marked with signs advising visitors that they may encounter nude swimmers and bathers.

In Ulster County, a portion of Split Rock Hole in the Mohonk Preserve in New Paltz is marked for nude swimming and bathing. According to NYup:

The main swimming area at Split Rock Hole is for fully clothed visitors, but walk past the bridge down a stairway and eventually a sign will give you a heads up that you may encounter nude bathers ahead. That's your cue to join them.

Also in Ulster County, in the town of Wawarsing at Stony Kill Falls, part of Minnewaska State Park Preserve, you can find a nudist pool at the top of the falls. This should NOT be confused with the clothed pool that is at the bottom of the falls.

What About Nudist Beaches?

Considering we don't have any 'real' beaches in the Hudson Valley, you'll have to travel a bit to bare it all at the beach in NYS.

Both Brooklyn and the Bronx are home to nudist beaches, Pelham Bay Park (Bronx) and Brighton Beach and Plumb Beach in Brooklyn. Jacob Riis Park in Rockaway Park is also a known nudist beach.

North of us here in the Hudson Valley are a few different options for sans suits swimming. In the Adirondacks there is said to be a portion of Alice Falls where nude swimming is permitted, and Copperas Pond where clothing is very much optional. Theres also Potters Falls in Ithaca, and appropriately named Skinny Dip Falls in Westfield NY, where the nudist swimming area is marked 'by a big rock.'

