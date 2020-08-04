Stony Kill Pop Up Farm Shop

The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on just about every person and every business here in the Hudson Valley. Non-profits are especially hurting because they've had to cancel so many fundraisers that they depend on to keep things going year after year. And shopping during the pandemic has not been easy either. It's scary and risky. Well, here's a win-win for you.

The Stony Kill Foundation is hosting Pop Up Farm Shops throughout the month of Aug. Stop in and support the pop up shop fundraiser to raise funds for Stony Kill Foundation. Items available for purchase may include farm fresh heritage eggs, SKF wild flower honey & SKF Beekeeper's honey, t-shirts, tote bags, houseplants, books, and handmade crafts. Want to contribute to the fundraiser? You can donate a craft, art, honey or anything farm related.

The Pop Up Farm Shops will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15 and Saturday, Aug. 29 at 11AM - 1PM at the Stony Kill Farm Environmental Education Center in Wappingers Falls. For more information about the Pop Ups or how to donate items, check out the event facebook page.