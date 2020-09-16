Stony Kill Offers Open Barn Weekend Visits

In years past, we could pick and choose fall activities for the family and not even think about planning ahead. Not so much in 2020. With the coronavirus pandemic still looming, we've had to change what we do and the way we do it. And many organizations have figured out safe ways to continue to do what they do best.

Stony Kill Foundation in Wappingers falls is offering pre-planned barn visits on Saturdays and Sundays in September. It's a safe and fun way for you and the kids to enjoy meeting, visiting with and learning about the livestock at Stony Kill. There are still plenty of open slots for this coming Saturday and Sunday and for next weekend, too. To find out available times and schedule one for your family, sign up here.

Stony Kill Foundation is also offering Yoga on the farm, and several other programs. To find out more, visit the Stony kill website or facebook page.