Spring Celebration and Plant Sale at Stony Kill Farm

Spring has sprung, and I don't think that there is a nicer place to celebrate Spring than right here in the Hudson Valley. There are all kinds of Spring celebrations to choose from, and there is one coming up tomorrow.

Stony Kill Farm on Farmstead Lane in Wappingers Falls is hosting a Spring Celebration and Plant Sale tomorrow, May 4, from 11 am - 3 pm. Bring the family for a fun filled Spring day on the farm. Support the foundation and purchase their vegetable, herb and house plants. There will be several varieties of tomatoes, peppers, kale, squash, cucumbers, eggplant, and various herbs. Visit with their livestock and guest goats and rabbits. Music by The Cleverly Brothers and Vickie Raabin. There will be a sheep shearing demo, wool spinning, face painting, and kid friendly crafting.

The celebration will have free admission and parking. As always, donations are welcome! Rain date is May 5. For more information, visit the event facebook page.

