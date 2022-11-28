Not a Perfect 10: Saugerties Man Charged For Operating Motor Vehicle

Over this past holiday weekend, a Saugerties man was charged by law enforcement for an alleged traffic infringement. Normally this is not the type of thing that breaks news, people get tickets for traffic violations every day. So that begs the question, what was so different about this incident that made it different than any other time someone gets a traffic ticket?

Drunk Driver being pulled over by police cops seanfboggs loading...

The Event and Investigation

On Saturday afternoon of this past weekend, Ulster County Sheriffs stopped a vehicle in the town of Ulster for what was being called an "alleged traffic infringement".

The individual operating the vehicle at the time of the event was 29 year old Saugerties man, Darell Grosvenor. Normally in situations like this, you would expect the incident to be an inconvenience in your day, you take your ticket and go. This was not the case with Mr. Grosvenor.

Upon investigation, Ulster County Sheriff's discovered that Mr. Grosvenor had not one, not two, not three, not even four previous strikes on his license. according to the press release on the event, the investigation revealed that Mr. Grosvenor...

"was driving with at least 10 suspensions of his driving privileges."

Interior of courtroom Comstock loading...

The Charges and What Comes Next

Mr. Grosvenor was released, however, he was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, which is a felony charge. Mr. Grosvenor is expected to be in court for this most recent incident, however, a date for this hearing has not been set.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Seriously...How is THis Possible?

I have some questions for Mr. Grosvenor or really anybody who has such an atrocious driving record. First and foremost, what is it that you could have possibly done to have your license suspended 10 times over? This is a legitimately serious question because it's been over a decade since I received my license and I have to this not day, not received one ticket (knock on wood).

Get our free mobile app

In addition, we are taught as people that if you make mistakes in life, you are supposed to learn from those mistakes. Every mistake is an opportunity to improve and all that jazz. What do you do when you make the same mistake 10 times over? Also, that's a bare minimum of 10. It's just inconceivable.

It has often been said that insanity is "continuing to do the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result", which is honestly perfect, because having 10 different suspensions on your license and still driving is legitimately insane.

NYS Police Released the Data on Speed Week 2022 - They Were Quite Busy! New York State Police were out in full force from Monday to Sunday, August 21, targeting speeding, and other unsafe driving behaviors, including distracted driving and violations of the Move Over Law. Here's a look at NYS Speed Week, through the numbers!