A fall Nor'easter brought relentless heavy rain and high winds to parts of New York, with the coasts experiencing some of the worst damage. High tides lead to coastal flooding, as areas in Long Island were inundated with water. High winds brought down trees, which caused widespread power outages across the Tri-State area.

As skies remain cloudy for the majority of Tuesday, meteorologists are already forecasting when the chance for precipitation will return to the area.

This weekend's storm could set the tone for upcoming winter, some fear. Recently, AccuWeather had released their winter weather outlook for the upcoming 2025-26 season, and their experts had predicted that it could be an "intense stormy winter" for areas across New York and the Northeast in the months ahead.

After Nor'easter Exits, When Will New York State's Next Chance For Rain Return?

The Weather Channel's extended forecast calls for a pretty calm week ahead, with high temperatures staying in the upper-50s to low-60s, and lows in the 30s. Clouds will begin to return by Saturday, with temps returning to around 70 degrees.

See Also: AccuWeather Releases Winter Weather Outlook For New York State

According to TWC, the next chance for rain will be Sunday evening, as showers are forecast to return across the area. However, the next chance for rain will be nothing close to what areas experienced Sunday and Monday.

What is La Niña?

A La Niña is a phenomenon that produces cooler than average water temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean. It is not to be confused with El Niño, which is where warmer water temperatures occur in that part of the world. Both can greatly affect weather around the world.

AccuWeather forecasters use weather phenomena like La Niña or El Niño to make their long-range predictions, which influence weather patterns for months to come.

However, meteorologists say that a La Niña "may not officially develop this winter, but there could be times during the season when the weather patterns act the way they do when La Niña is occurring".

The Climate Prediction Center says that a La Niña usually pushes the jet stream further south during the winter months. As for the Northeast, experts say that precipitation could be more in the form of rain, if it stays warm enough this winter.