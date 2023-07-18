Nominate A Deserving Family To Win The Full Fair Treatment At The Orange County Fair

Summer is the time when you grab your friends and loved ones and enjoy warm days full of fun and memories. Some of the best times were especially spent at the county fair, surrounded by family enjoying fun carnival games, thrilling rides, and delicious food. It's great that The Orange County Fair is just around the corner so we can all feel that joy again.

Everyone should have a chance to enjoy a day at the Orange County Fair, which is why we want YOU to nominate a deserving family you know in your life to win their own at the fair. The family chosen will get the FULL fair treatment at the Orange County Fair, which includes free admission, unlimited ride wristbands, and free food vouchers!

How to Nominate A Family

Enter your nomination for a family you know by filling out the form below, and providing some information on why they deserve to get the Orange County Full Fair Treatment. We'll then announce the winning family and give them their full fair treatment!