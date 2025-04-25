What Really Happens if You Fly Without Real ID After May 7 in NY?

Many New Yorkers still haven't applied for a Real ID. So, what will really happen if you show up at the airport without one after the deadline?

It's been years since the federal government announced that all travelers in the United States would need to obtain a Real ID-compliant license in order to board an airplane. The deadline was originally supposed to happen in 2023, but was pushed back by two years to give residents plenty of time to upgrade. However, there are still many who say they haven't bothered to get a Real ID and are now wondering what would happen if they showed up to the airport with their old driver's license.

New York State DMV/Canva New York State DMV/Canva loading...

The federal government has been very clear in its messaging, warning that no one will be allowed to fly after May 7 using a license that is not Real ID compliant. But that may not be completely true.

It turns out that there may be some wiggle room, but the experience of using a license without Real ID will certainly not be a pleasant one.

What Happens if You Don't Have a Real ID After May 7, 2025

If you don't have an upgraded state-issued license or an acceptable form of ID like a passport, military ID or Global Entry card, you may not be entirely out of luck. According to AFAR, the TSA now warns that not having a Real ID will result in your travel being "delayed", but not necessarily canceled.

New York State DMV New York State DMV loading...

The federal government released guidelines in January that call for a "phased approach" to the Real ID enforcement. From May 7 of 2025, through May 5 of 2027, each state will be responsible for deciding how to proceed when faced with a traveler who does not have the proper documentation.

Depending on the state you're in, the airport you're flying out of and the TSA agent who happens to be checking you in, you may still be allowed to fly, but it will probably not be easy. The TSA says that an identity verification process will need to take place, which includes providing your full name and home address. Once confirmed, you will most likely be subject to additional screening and more delays before being allowed to pass through security.

Travelers without Real ID are strongly encouraged to bring a passport or other acceptable form of ID after May 7 to prevent long delays, which could result in missing your flight.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil