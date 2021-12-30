No Open Outdoor Smoking At New York State Fair In 2022

The Great New York State Fair is banning open outdoor smoking on nearly the entire fairgrounds for the 2022 State Fair.

Small, designated outdoor smoking areas will be created, with locations for the designated areas yet to be determined.

Fair officials say the change is designed to increase the comfort of fairgoers.

"Smoking always ranks high on the list of issues fairgoers want us to tackle and the issue was particularly acute this year. We’re pleased to take this action to make the Fair as comfortable and family-friendly as possible for everyone,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner

Smoking is already prohibited by law inside the fairgrounds’ buildings and by policy at the Chevy Court and Chevy Park concert venues.

“I applaud the New York State Fair for protecting the health of the community by taking steps to reduce exposure to secondhand smoke for all those working at and visiting the Fairgrounds. With smoking in Onondaga County and NYS at an all-time low, this is an important step to create an environment that not only protects our vulnerable but also supports those who have quit or are trying to quit, all while maintaining a family-friendly and fun event,” said Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta.

The new policy will only cover the State Fair.

Smoking policies for non-fair events held on the fairgrounds will remain the responsibility of event promoters in accordance with state law.

The 2022 Great New York State Fair is scheduled to run August 24 to September 5.

