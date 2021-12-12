9 New York Distilleries to Get You in the Spirit This Season

Looking for a unique gift for someone for the Christmas Holidays? Here is a guide to help you 'shop local' from the many great Hudson Valley Distilleries, in no particular order:

Hudson House Distillery, 9 W, West Park, Ulster County. This is on the property that was once a winery, their tasting room has rye, bourbon, and wine for you to try and to gift.

Hudson Whiskey, Tuthilltown Distillery, Gardiner, Ulster County. This is the OG of spirits in New York State. These were the ones that got spirits on the worldwide map with their products, especially their bourbon.

Hudson Valley Distillers, Germantown, Columbia County. They have a great vibe and tasting room. During the pandemic, they were selling their fresh crafted cocktails by the bottle. Ask what they have on-tap (for the cocktails) as well as taste through for some gift ideas.

CopperSea Distilling, New Paltz, Ulster County. They make rye, bourbon, and malt whisky. When you visit, ask them about Bottled-in-Bond, as they have whiskies that are also BIB.

Dennings Point Distillery, Beacon, Dutchess County. Small-ish operation with a lot of great products to try. Yes, they have rye and bourbon, but they also have a few other specialties to wet your whistle with. Scroll down for a look inside the distillery. Plus, it is in the heart of Beacon, there are lots more things to see and do in this sharp town.

Vale Fox Distillery, Noxon Rd, Lagrange, Dutchess County. They make gin and malt whiskey. Try them now, because I have a feeling that they are only going to get bigger and more popular in the next couple of years.

Taconic Distillery, Stanfordville, Dutchess County. In addition to craft spirits, they have maple syrup that has been aged in their bourbon barrels and coffee beans that have spent time in empty barrels as well. Lots of great gift ideas for the whiskey enthusiast.

Hillrock Estate Distillery, Ancram. Not only does this place have bourbon, rye, and malt whiskey, they have also taken some interesting chances with the barrel finishing program. When you visit, see if they have anything left from one of their Sauterne series. So tasty, but extremely rare.

Cooper's Daughter Spirits at Olde York Farm, Hudson. If you are looking for a small-batch artisan distiller, Black Walnut Bourbon, Lilac Liqueur, Peony Liqueur, etc.

Behind the Scene's at a Barrel Tasting in Beacon

25 Wineries and Breweries to Visit in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for its amazing wineries and breweries. Here is a list of 25 worth checking out!