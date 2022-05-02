Have All Hudson Valley Dunkin’s ‘Squeezed’ A Popular Item From Menu?

If you get drinks at Dunkin' have you noticed something missing?

As one of the Hudson Valley's biggest fans of Dunkin' coffee, I would have never noticed a recent change to a few of the more popular drinks if I didn't overhear an interesting conversation between a few coworkers the other day.

I was at TJ Maxx in the Marshalls Plaza on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie last week when I heard two coworkers talking about their coffee order. I guess one coworker went and got coffee and tea for everyone and when she come back to deliver it to her coworkers one of them was angry because whoever made her tea forget to put the lemon wedge in the tea. The lady said,

"Boy Dunkin has gotten lazy and they forget my lemon".

The other lady responded, "I don't think that Dunkin' gives lemon wedges with any of their drinks anymore!" WAIT, WHAT?

Dunkin Donuts No Longer Gives Lemon Wedges With Drinks

After I heard that conversation and after getting a text from a listener that Dunkin' wasn't offering lemons anymore, I went into detective mode to try and find out what's going on with no lemons! As I mentioned above, I'm a huge fan and go to Dunkin' almost every day so while I was at the drive-thru at the Dunkin' on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie last weekend I asked the employee working the drive-thru if they stopped giving lemons in their tea drinks?

She told me that they just stopped receiving lemons with their deliveries so they no longer have them. OK, on to the next one. I went into the Dunkin' on Route 52, near the Taconic State Parkway, and asked the same question, the worker there said, "The company just stopped sending them so we don't have them anymore". I called two locations in Ulster County, one in Putnam and one in Orange County and they all had the same answer.

No More Lemons at Dunkin'

As a coffee drinker, it doesn't really affect me but if you are a tea drinker and always like the fresh lemon in your hot or iced tea, they no longer have it and according to a few of the Dunkin' employees, there are no plans to bring them back. If this is something that you'd like to see changed, you can voice your opinion by contacting Dunkin' online here.

