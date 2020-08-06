No, Gyms Are Still Not Reopening in New York State

If you were hoping Governor Cuomo was going to say that gyms were opening again, keep hoping. Cuomo told reporters that gyms would stayed closed indefinitely across New York state, even labeling them as a “dangerous activity” Thursday afternoon. So much for that.

Cuomo went on to say that there was no timetable for reopening.

Gyms have been a nationally identified source of infections. We know from the other states they’ve been highly problematic.

A place full of hundreds of people sharing equipment as they're heavily breathing, sweating, and coughing is not the place you want to be during a pandemic. Of course, this has not eased the frustrations of many, as gyms have remained closed across the state since mid March.

Some feel that their physical and metal health has declined after months of inactivity. Others disagree, saying that they will not renew gym memberships over health concerns. Then, you have some gym owners who have defied state mandates and reopened anyway.

Gyms were initially part of the state's Phase 4 reopening plan, though they were later dropped after being deemed a high risk activity. Cuomo pointed to other states who reopened gyms, only to have them close back down. The Governor had previously proposed whether installing air filtration systems in gyms, as well as theaters, and shopping malls.