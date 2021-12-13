Newburgh, New York’s Top 10 Rated Restaurants on Yelp
When people have a great experience at a restaurant then they usually want to share it. Here are the 10 top rated restaurants across Newburgh.
The Hudson Valley has so many great restaurants. Here is the list of the top rated eateries in Newburgh. There may be one or two of them that you haven't heard of yet.
After two years of getting takeout many Hudson Valley residents are ready to move on from the COVD-19 pandemic and eat out once again. If you're going out in Newburgh then you should be bold and try some of the highest rated restaurants.
Here are the highest rated restaurants on Yelp in Newburgh. The list was based off of how many stars and reviews they received. The top spots my not have the most stars but have a high rating for how many reviews the establishment was given. The top spot will go to the highest rated restaurant with the most reviews.
10. Mama Roux - 96 Broadway Newburgh, NY 12550
Mama Roux is a hidden gem in Newburgh. It ranks among the top ten restaurants with 4 and a half stars from 52 reviews.
9. Orange Hill Global Bistro - 82 Rte 17K Newburgh, NY 12550
Orange Hill is top American seafood restaurant that received 4 and a half stars from 99 reviews.
8. Lake View House - 343 Lakeside Rd Newburgh, NY 12550
Liberty Street Bistro is located in the heart of Newburgh. The restaurant received 4 and a half stars from 157 reviews.
Citrus is not a well known restaurant but people who eaten there love it as the establishment received four and a half stars from 342 reviews.
2. Hudson Taco - 27 S Water St Newburgh, NY 12550
It's easy to over look Hudson Taco and drive right past it but you should according to their high marks on Yelp. Hudson Taco scored an impressive 4 stars from 417 reviews.
Blu Pointe is another gem located along the scenic Hudson River. It ranked the highest with the most reviews. They received an impressive 4 stars out of 459 reviews.