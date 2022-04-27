City of Newburgh Invites All to Join in for 2022 Youth Baseball

City of Newburgh Invites All to Join in for 2022 Youth Baseball

The City of Newburgh, NY is reminding all of its residents of a great opportunity for kids ages 5-10. If you have thought about getting your kids into sports, here is a great way to do it. How about America's favorite pastime? Baseball!

Every summer it is a right of passage for kids to play baseball. Maybe your child can be the next Jason Degrom or Derek Jeter? Do you think your kids want to be a part of it? Here is all the info you will need to know.

City of Newburgh, NY Opens up youth baseball registration.

So who can join in on the summer baseball program in Newburgh? All kids from the city of Newburgh who are ages 5-10, can join in on the fun.

When will the summer baseball program take place?

The summer baseball program will take place May 10, 2022 through June 17, 2022 at the Delano Hitch Stadium.

Will all the kids play together or will there be different divisions for the kids?

The kids, by age, will participate in three-different divisions. Kids 5-6 will be in the Tee Ball Division. Kids in 7-8 range, will be in the Minors Division, and Kids in the 9-10 year old range, will be in the Majors Division.

How much does the Newburgh summer baseball session cost?

The summer baseball session costs $40 for City of Newburgh residents, $45 for non-residents. Parents will need to have their child's birth certificate to register them and you will need to register them in person, at Activity Center, 401 Washington Street, Newburgh, NY 12550. For more info, and online registration, here. Have a great season!

