Pregnant Woman Told To Clean Up After Her Child On Plane, Famous Husband Not Happy

Was the airline wrong to ask her to clean up after her child?

If you have ever traveled on an airplane you already know that at random times during the flight crew members will come up and down the aisle to ask travelers to put their garbage in garbage bags that the crew walks around with. If I remember correctly, they usually do it a few times depending on how long the flight is but sometimes when a flight is over there is leftover garbage and when that happens who should be responsible for cleaning up?

Baseball Player's Wife Angry With Airline

After flying with her two children (5 and 2 years old) Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass' wife Sydney Rae James (sister of country singer Jessie James) shared a story with her husband that led him to social media to share his anger with the situation. He explained on Twitter,

"The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!"

The tweet got thousands of comments from followers who agreed and disagreed with how the situation was handled. The anger shared in the reply section was more against the pitcher with comments saying things like " Just because you’re rich doesn’t mean everyone is your servant. I hope this helps", "A flight attendant is there for safety, not to pick up after you or your children" and my favorite, "Won't lie, the fact that the flight attendant had the guts to make the passenger clean up their own MESS kinda makes me wanna fly United more."

What Does the Hudson Valley Think?

We shared the story on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess radio show and got some great responses including Sunny from Pleasant Valley who said, "Really that mother should not be picking up the popcorn. The kids should. Missed opportunity for teaching responsibility…." Andrea in LaGrange said, "This sounds like a case of entitlement. Your kids made the mess. Shame on him for using his status to even make this a conversation. And shame on the airlines if they fire her!"

Will Airline Employee Get Fired?

Bass did share an update on Twitter regarding his complaint saying

"Thank you, everyone, for the support. United Airlines is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally".

If United shares how they handled the situation we will update this article but until then let's all be sure to clean up after ourselves...LOL!

