Batter Up! New York Now Has An Official State Sport

New York State now has an "official" sport.

Governor Cuomo has signed legislation designating Baseball as the official sport of New York.

"Growing up a Queens boy, a love of baseball was instilled at an early age. From the '69 and '86 Amazin' Mets to 27 world championships by the Yankees and even having been the home of the Dodgers with Jackie Robinson and the Giants, New York is steeped in an expansive and diverse past with our great national past time," Governor Cuomo said. "The fervor of the sport is as reflective of our great state as a sport can be, bringing together diverse crowds for the love of the game. New York is the birthplace of baseball and I'm proud to finally make it our official state sport."

The legislation was sponsored by Senator Peter Oberacker, whose Senate district includes Cooperstown, the home of the Baseball Hall of Fame and the recognized birthplace of baseball.

“Baseball is known as our national pastime but the game has deep roots and a rich history here in New York State,” said Senator Oberacker. “The game continues to mean so much today - the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in storied Cooperstown, the Mets and Yankees, countless college, high school, and Little League teams - New York State’s connection to baseball is undeniable.”

Oberacker’s legislation originated from an idea conceived by Anne Reis’ fourth-grade class at Cooperstown Elementary School. Those same students will be tenth graders this fall

As the state sport, baseball joins a list of New York State symbols which include milk as the state beverage, apple as the state fruit, the snapping turtle as the state reptile and yogurt as the state snack.

