Super Bowl Sunday is nearly upon us! This weekend, the nation will sit in front of their TV's as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Fransisco 49ers to win the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Last year's Super Bowl beat the record for the most viewed Super Bowl of all time, clocking in with 115 million viewers, beating out the previous most watched Super Bowl - which was 9 years ago - Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 with 114.44 million viewers. With all the extra Swifties watching this year, plus the Super Bowl also being broadcasted on Nickelodeon, I wouldn't be surprised if we beat the record once again.

But it's not all about what people are watching, the most important thing is what people are eating! How many of the people watching the game actually care about the game? Besides the over-enthusiastic super-fans, the rest of people are looking for something to do in-between commercials, and what better than to stuff one's face with comfort food.

Better Homes & Gardens reported last year that the Top 7 game-day snacks consumed in the US are:

Burgers and Sliders

Cookies

Cheese & Crackers

Nachos

Pizza

Chicken Wings

Chips & Dip

To have all those things, that would be a great spread. But for now, let's focus on three things: Sliders, Nachos, & Pizza.

Best Newburgh Delis to Order Your Super Bowl Sliders and Subs From 2024

A favorite of most parties would have to be the sliders and the subs. I always love when I see a 6-foot sub stretched across a table of either an Italian or American combo. That, or a tray of sliders! It could be anything- hamburger sliders, pulled pork sliders, meatball sliders, what have you! They are so simple that you can eat with your hands, but so savory and delectable. we are trying to make this easy on you. Here are some of the best delis in Newburgh to consider for game day.

10 Delicious Delis in Newburgh, New York Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

Best Newburgh Restaurants to Order Your Super Bowl Nachos From 2024

Next up, we have nachos! And don't get this confused with chips and dip. No, chips and dip is merely the bags of chips you get from the chip aisle at the grocery store. We are talking about loaded nachos topped with nacho cheese, beef, peppers, onions, scallions, and whatever else may please your tastebuds. If you want your nacho platter done right, hit up one of these Newburgh restaurants below!

10 Best Hot Spots for Nachos Near Newburgh, NY According to Yelp Sharing a large plate of nachos is one of the best ways to get the party going. Which of these Newburgh, NY restaurants do you frequent the most? Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

Best Newburgh Pizzerias to Order Your Super Bowl Pizza & Wings From 2024

Last but not least, we have come to the pizzerias. The best thing about the pizzerias is that you can cover so many bases but hitting up your favorite pizzeria. Not only can you find the best pizza deals, but you can also order your favorite wings and other appetizers like mozzarella sticks, garlic knots, and more. Pizza and wings are the bedrock of any good Super Bowl party, and these Newburgh Pizzerias are here to serve.