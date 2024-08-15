If you are a Hudson Valley resident or if you have visited the Hudson Valley before, there's a pretty good chance you have been to Stewart International Airport. Stewart is located right in my hometown of New Windsor, New York and just recently the airport received some major financial news.

Stewart International Federal Grant Recipient

The big news for Stewarts International Airport is that it was just announced as one of the airports listed to receive a portion of federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). News of the announcement also garnered praise from some of New York State's top law makers.

In total, the grant portion that has been awarded to Stewart International Airport is valued at a whopping $24.2 million dollars ($24,236,158 to be exact). Now the question is, what is to be done with that much money?

The answer, as it often is with federal grants, is that the money will be going towards improvements to and for the airport. In this case, the press release from the FAA states that the money allotted to Stewart will be going towards runway rehabilitation and to improve airfield safety.

In a separate press release from the office of Senate Majority Leader and New York Senator Chuck Schumer, more details were revealed into what specifically will be done in terms rehabilitating runways and improving safety. Specifically the grant is for a rehabilitation project that will...

restore two airport runways to a state of good repair and install new environmentally friendly LED lights into the runway pavement, ensuring safe aircraft operations at the airport.

New York's Officials Response to Stewart International Grant

The announcement of the grant for Stewart International got positive responses across the board from state lawmakers including Senator Schumer himself, as well as Senator Gillibrand and Congressman Ryan.

In part, Senator Schumer stated...

...Ensuring that Hudson Valley’s airports like Stewart have the resources they need to maintain the highest safety standards is crucial to safe travel for residents and visitors and attracting business.

Both Senator Schumer and Senator Gillibrand also recognized the importance of this grant and improvements it will bring as slowly but surely, Winter will be here before we know it.

Congressman Ryan echoed many of the same sentiments as Senators' Schumer and Gillibrand while also highlighting that funding like this is also important for investment in the airport which then retroactively also positively impacts the local economy.

Alongside Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, I’m proud to have secured more than $24 million to keep Stewart a hub for growth and at the forefront of airport safety.

Additional Details on FAA Grant

The federal grant money that Stewart International is receiving is actual part of an even bigger investment by the Biden-Harris administration into airports across America. In this round, the administration is investing more than $636 million dollars into American aviation via the awarding of 320 grants across 46 states and American Samoa.

This recent round of Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants is actually the fourth round of grants to be distributed. Stewart International was one of hundreds of locations to receive funding in this round and Stewart $24.2 million dollar portion of the grant money is actually the second-highest portion of any recipients on the list.

The organization receiving the largest portion in this round is the Texas State Block Grant Program with $37.2 million dollars. Texas State Block distributes AIP grants across the state of Texas on behalf of the FAA. Overall, the Airport Improvement Program receives approximately $3.3 billion dollars in funding every year. The entire list of recipients in this fourth round can be viewed here.

