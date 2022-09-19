Traffic Stop Leads To 5 Arrests on Weapons Charges In Newburgh

In a press release issued by New York State Police, five individuals were arrested during a traffic stop in Newburgh, NY for weapons charges and possession of stolen property.

Around 2:30pm on Friday, September 16th, 2022, a 2015 BMW-328i was spotted traveling State Route 84, committing numerous vehicle and traffic law violations. The car also had a fraudulent Georgia temporary license plate.

A state trooper pulled over the vehicle. Upon initiating the traffic stop, the trooper observed five individuals in the car. The driver was identified as Richie D. Guillaume (22, Bloomfield, NY), while the passengers were identified as Rayon Thomas (25, Paterson, NJ), Fransisco Tejada-Vargas (24, Sleepy Hollow, NY), Gerson A. Polanco (25, Passaic, NJ), and Jaquil T. Tucker (22, Warwick, NY).

The search of the vehicle yielded a Glock 27 pistol, multiple forged checks, stolen debit cards, $10,000 cash, a stolen United State Postal service key, and numerous bank receipts for cashing forged checks totaling over $50,000.

All five individuals were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon second degree.

The driver, Richie D. Guillaume was processed for 1 count of Possession of a Forged Instrument second degree, and 2 counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument first degree.

Gerson A. Polanco was processed 2 counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument first degree.

Rayon Thomas was processed for 2 counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument in the first degree.

Francisco Tejada-Vargas was processed for 2 counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument in the first degree.

Jaquil Tucker was processed for 2 counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument first degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property fourth degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fifth degree.

All five were arraigned in front of Judge Owen and remanded to Orange County Jail on $7,000 Cash Bond/$20,000 Insurance Bond/$40,000 Partially Secured Bond.

The New York State Police were assisted by United States Postal Service Investigators.

