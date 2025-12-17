Newburgh, NY Receives Slice of $20 Million Windfall

Newburgh is receiving a huge investment aimed at supporting the city's younger generation.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $20 million statewide funding package through Project RISE, and Newburgh is one of the communities receiving $2 million to support local youth programs focused on violence prevention, mental health, job training, and opportunity.

The funding will flow directly into organizations already doing amazing work in the City of Newburgh.

Millions of Dollars Granted to Newburgh, NY Organizations

Three lead organizations in Newburgh will receive and distribute the Project RISE funding.

The Boys and Girls Club of Newburgh is receiving $666,667. Of that, $350,000 will be used for its own programs, while $316,667 will be distributed to Marc’s Friend and Dandelions Are Flowers Too, also known as DAFT.

The Newburgh Armory Unity Center will receive $666,666. It will retain $378,199 and distribute $288,467 to Newburgh Zion Lions and After Incarceration.

Youth Advocate Programs, Inc. is also receiving $666,667. The organization will keep $386,417 and distribute $280,250 to Hook Elite and The Restorative Center.

This funding model allows larger organizations to support smaller grassroots groups, many of which have never received state funding before.

What is Project RISE?

Project RISE stands for Respond, Invest, Sustain, Empower. The goal is to meet young people where they are and invest in programs shaped by the needs of each community.

The initiative supports mentoring, youth development, mental health services, job training, and programs designed to reduce violence before it happens.

Newburgh Mayor Torrence Harvey said the funding will help support community-based programs that focus on prevention and youth development while building a safer future for the city.

Newburgh is one of ten communities statewide receiving Project RISE funding, including Albany, Buffalo, Yonkers and Utica.

