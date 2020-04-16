Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced all non-essential businesses are closed until Mid-May. He also released New York's strategy to get people out of their homes and back to work.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In terms of "unpausing," New York is looking into expanding what is an essential business by determining how an industry can prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Cuomo wants to figure out; are there more essential businesses? Are there safer businesses to reopen? How and when do they reopen and operate?

Businesses that are deemed "more-essential" with a low risk of infection will have the first priority and be opened 100 percent.

Businesses that are deemed "more-essential" with a higher risk of infection will reopen in phases of 25 percent, 50 percent and 75 percent.

Less essential industries with a low risk of infection will reopen in phases of 25 percent, 50 percent and 75 percent.

Less essential industries with a higher infection risk will only reopen with serious precautions; no vulnerable employees or customers, plus antibody and diagnostic testing.

Other factors will include:

Transport- how do workers get to work safely.

Workplace- Ensure the workplace is designed for social distancing.

Customer interaction

Proactive plan if an infection happens in the workforce

"Our goal is that the new normal will lead to a better New York." Cuomo said.

During his COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo tweeted the following strategy to reopen New York:

Our strategy for reopening New York and bringing people out of their home at the appropriate time: 1) Do no harm: Control the rate of infection

2) Surge/flex: Strengthen the healthcare system

3) Test/trace: Need federal partnership

4) Phased return — not all at once

Cuomo added there is a very little margin of error in reopening New York.

Towards the end of his press conference, he announced New York State on PAUSE will remain in effect until May 15. All non-essential businesses must have all of their workforce work from home until May 15.

Here's a list of the businesses New York State considers "essential."

"New York on PAUSE will be extended in coordination with other states to May 15," Cuomo said. "The New York PAUSE has worked. That's how we controlled the beast. Non-essential workers must continue to stay home. Social distancing rules remain in place. We must STAY THE COURSE."

Testing is the single best tool to reopen society, Cuomo again said.

Cuomo said 606 New Yorkers died in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 11,440.

Over 7,400 New Yorkers have died from the virus in the past ten days

April 6: 731



April 7: 779



April 8: 799



April 9: 777



April 10: 783



April 11:758



April 12: 671



April 13: 778



April 14: 752



April 15: 606

Cuomo also said the order to wear masks also applies to all forms of public transportation including Uber, Lyft, a cab, a bus or a train.