Countries that New York Favors For Relocation Amid Election Result

What country are disappointed New Yorkers wanting to move to the most? The research is in.

Well with the election long over, disappointed New Yorker's that voted for Kamala Harris are seriously thinking the whole "moving out of the country" thing over. New research reveals which countries Kamala-voting states want to relocate to the most.

QR Code Generator ranked countries by the average number of monthly Google searches for relocation-related terms, such as 'move to Canada' and 'Brazil visa.' The findings reveal the most sought-after relocation destinations by state.

California was one of two states with the highest number of searches for Japan-related relocation inquiries, averaging 4,821.67 monthly searches. Canada followed with 2,935.00 average monthly searches, and Mexico ranked third with 2,418.33 average monthly searches.



With 693.33 average monthly searches, Canada is Colorado's most-searched relocation destination. Costa Rica is second with 495.83 searches, and Japan is third with 395.83 searches. Connecticut ranks as its top destination with 327.50 average monthly searches. The state Brazil as its second-highest destination and Japan as its third-highest, with 205.83 and 191.67 average monthly searches, respectively.



Canada is Delaware’s top relocation destination, with 135.00 monthly searches. Italy follows with 0.83 searches, and Ireland ranks third with 83.33 searches.



Hawaii, alongside California, ranks Japan as its top relocation destination, with 378.33 average monthly searches. New Zealand makes a rare appearance in second place, attracting 170.00 average monthly searches, while Canada ranks third with 132.50 average monthly searches.

With 1,086.67 average monthly searches, Canada is IIIinois' most destination.Japan follows in second place with 676.67 average monthly searches, while Brazil secures the third spot with 556.67 average monthly searches.

Maine places Canada in first place with 230.83 average monthly searches. The state Ireland as its second-highest destination and Costa Rica as its third-highest, with 117.50 and 110.00 average monthly searches, respectively.

Both Maryland and Massachusetts have an identical ranking for their top relocation destinations. Canada leads in both states, with Maryland averaging 541.67 monthly searches and Massachusetts recording 810.83. Brazil ranks second in both states, with 380.00 searches in Maryland and 535.00 in Massachusetts. Japan takes third place, with Maryland registering 374.17 average monthly searches and Massachusetts 519.17.

Canada #1 With New Yorkers

With 2,118.33 average monthly searches, New York has Canada as its highest-searched destination. Japan places second with 1,669.17 average monthly searches, and Brazil receives third place, with 1,475.00 average monthly searches.



The C ountries Kamala-Voting States Want to R elocate to the Most:

State Country #1 (Average Monthly Search Volume) Country #2

(Average Monthly Search Volume) Country #3 (Average Monthly Search Volume) California Japan (4,821.67) Canada (2,935.00) Mexico (2,418.33) Colorado Canada (693.33) Costa Rica (495.83) Japan (395.83) Connecticut Canada (327.50) Brazil (205.83) Japan (191.67) Delaware Canada (135.00) Italy (90.83) Ireland (83.33) Hawaii Japan (378.33) New Zealand (170.00) Canada (132.50) Illinois Canada (1,086.67) Japan (676.67) Brazil (556.67) Maine Canada (230.83) Ireland (117.50) Costa Rica (110.00) Maryland Canada (541.67) Brazil (380.00) Japan (374.17) Massachusetts Canada (810.83) Brazil (535.00) Japan (519.17) Minnesota Canada (567.50) Kenya (309.17) Japan (279.17) New Hampshire Canada (196.67) Costa Rica (113.33) Italy (110.83) New Jersey Canada (790.83) Japan (613.33) Brazil (477.50) New Mexico Canada (170.83) Costa Rica (146.67) Mexico (129.17) New York Canada (2,118.33) Japan (1,669.17) Brazil (1,475.00) Oregon Canada (593.33) Japan (333.33) Costa Rica (327.50) Rhode Island Canada (127.50) Italy (108.33) Japan (101.67) Vermont Canada (131.67) Ireland (89.17) Italy (85.00) Virginia Canada (777.50) Japan (558.33) Brazil (445.00) Washington Canada (1,272.50) Japan (1,061.67) New Zealand (483.33)

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L, commented on the findings,

“With its proximity and cultural similarities, Canada has emerged as the clear favorite for Americans considering a move abroad.

Get our free mobile app



“The countries on this list could experience an increase in migrants from America following the recent election, as some residents may find it challenging to remain in states governed by officials whose political views differ from their own.

“Some of the other top choices, like Japan, Costa Rica, and Brazil, are surprising, given the language barriers, unique cuisines, and distinct cultural landscapes they offer.

“These findings reveal that many Americans aren’t just looking for an easy transition, but are drawn to the adventure of a richer, more diverse experience overseas.”

6 Products that Could Be More Expensive Under Trump's Trade Plan Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

The Night Donald Trump "Bought" WWE's Monday Night Raw