New York Yankees Have Odd Connection To Hudson Valley, Scott Baio

On Tuesday, just a few minutes before the trade deadline, the New York Yankees made a shocking trade. The Yankees acquired outfielder Harrison Bader and a player to be named later or cash considerations, from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for LHP Jordan Montgomery.

Shocking New York Yankees Trade Brings Hudson Valley Resident 'Home'

Pittsburgh Pirates v St. Louis Cardinals Getty Images loading...

Many Yankee fans were shocked the club traded a homegrown, reliable, starting pitcher for the injured Cardinals outfielder. Bader is on the injured list with plantar fasciitis and remains in a walking boot.

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman says the team is confident the speedy centerfielder with elite defensive skills will be available sometime next month and in the postseason. Hader, 28, is also under for next season. He won a Gold Glove last year.

Hader Grew Up A Yankees Fan, Is From Westchester County, New York

Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees Getty Images loading...

While doing some research about the newest Yankee, I found a number of fun facts about the newest Bronx Bomber.

For starters, he grew up in Westchester County. Bader was born in Bronxville, New York, and grew up in the Town of Eastchester. Hader grew up a fan of the New York Yankees while playing Little League in Westchester County.

Cousins With Vampire Weekend Member

iHeartRadio Album Release Party With Vampire Weekend At The iHeartRadio Theater LA Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

Hader's first cousin is Grammy winner Chris Baio who plays guitar for the popular rock band Vampire Weekend.

"It was truly surreal to watch my cousin Harrison play Major League ball for the first time this weekend," Chris Baio tweeted in September 2018. "Go Cards!"

Chris is very happy his cousin, Bader, who's nicknamed "Tots," is going to be playing close to home.

“It’s a dream come true for our family and I’m beyond excited to root for Harrison and our hometown team!," Chris told Pitchfork.

Related To Scott Baio

54th Annual ACE Eddie Awards - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Yankee fans are hoping Bader can help bring back some "Happy Days" to the Bronx. That's because Hader and his cousin Chris Baio are related to actor Scott Baio.

Yes, that Scott Baio from Happy Days, Joanie Loves Chachi and Charles in Charge. The famous actor confirmed on Twitter he is cousins with the newest Bronx Bomber.

"Correct. He is my cousin! 🇮🇹," Scott Baio tweeted.

Scott and Chris are second cousins. Scott is Chris Baio's paternal grandfather's brother’s son.

Bader is related to Chris and Scott by his mother, Janice Baio-Bader.

