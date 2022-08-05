New York Yankee Fans Tick Off Vic – Comedian Claps Back Over Aaron Judge Dispute

That is the angry face of comedian Vic Dibitetto.

Vic has been a comedian for many years but rose to a new level of fame on the internet for his bread and milk rant. Vic now does tons of rant videos from his car, it's his thing, he's good at it and I assume it's made him some money.

The downside to being reliant on the internet are the trolls, and no trolls are worse than sports-fan trolls. This is precisely who Vic ran across after his recent social media speech about Aaron Judge.

Vic defended his opinion on the New York Yankee slugger in a Youtube video that was uploaded on August 2, 2022.

I agree with Dibitetto's original point. While I do believe Aaron Judge is worth $300 + million dollars, Aaron Judge is not being straight with me and you (his fans).

For those who are lost, this is the deal:

Aaron Judge is in long-term contract negotiation talks with the New York Yankees.

Aaron is having one of the best seasons of his career, a historic statistical year (43 Home Runs already).

Aaron will likely end up with a deal that surpasses the $300 million mark.

It's not that Vic is attacking Judge's baseball worth, he's not. He's saying that Judge's comments don't line up.

Back in July, Judge made the following remarks according to SNY:

"I want to play for the Yankees. I want to be here for a long time, If it works out, it works out. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. It’s out of my hands. I can’t really control that kind of stuff. For me, it’s just been about focusing on the game and playing the game, and when I’m a free agent and we decide where we go, we’ll figure all that out later."

According to a July 18 Fox News report, Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million and said he was looking for a nine-year deal worth around $319.6 million.

As the drama continues, Judge keeps adding quotes to the pile, according to an (8/4/22) Bleacher Report article Judge said:

"Very few people get this opportunity to talk extension. Me getting this opportunity is something special, and I appreciate the Yankees wanting to do that. But I don't mind going into free agency. It is what it is. At the end of this year, I’ll talk to 30 teams. The Yankees will be one of those teams."

Judge keeps saying it's not about the money. He keeps saying he "can't control" whether he ends up a Yankee. Those things are untrue, he does have control over it and turning down $230+ million proves it's about the money.

I'm a Yankee fan, an Aaron Judge fan but there is no way around it, Vic is right. I hope that Aaron gets every dollar he wants, $400 million, $500 million, whatever. I hope he ends up a Yankee for life but he still has some learning to do about his fans. New York baseball fans know the game, and they can sniff out a pointless lie from a million miles away.

Below is the first video, Vic is referring to.

We have not had Vic on my show (Ethan & Lou Show on I-95) in years but I think it's time to bring him back, I'd love to catch up on the Yankees and COVID.

P.S. Vic, take it from me, a very angry person, you are gonna blow your eyeball out the side of your head if you don't calm down. I'm with you but you have mouth-juices flying everywhere, cool it.

