Hudson Valley Woman Saves Pigs Over 60 Miles Away From Barn Fire

Two Gloustershire pigs owe a lot to one local woman who was able to alert officials of a fire burning in a barn. According to WKBN, Laura Palladino lives in Dutchess County. But the fire was in a barn at June Farms in West Sand Lake, Rensselaer County. If you're wondering how she was able to be in two places at the same time, the answer's pretty simple. The internet.

WKBN says Palladino happened to check in to the pigs' Livestream camera. Both pigs, named Lucy and Ethel, were pregnant, and the new online account had only been set up the day before. This would give viewers the chance to watch the pigs in real time as they went about their day at the barn, doing the things that pigs do. WKBN says that Palladino at visited June Farms a few weeks ago, and apparently became a fan of the porkers.

Maybe if you're lucky, you'd be able to witness one or both of them giving birth live on camera? But instead of giving birth, ole' Ethel knocked over a heat lamp, according to WKBN. the results could have been tragic, but Palladino just happened to be watching live and called 911.

I just called 911, but I’m in Dutchess County, so the 911 sent me to Dutchess County 911. And the operator, he was like, ‘What? You’re watching a YouTube video?'

Palladino also called farm owner Matt Baumgartner. Both Baumgartner and a farmhand were able to get the fire under control before fire crews arrived.

According to their website, June Farms is a "charming, small farm located on 120 acres in New York’s beautiful Hudson Valley." The farm specialize in working with “heritage breeds” June Farms also offers lodging, space for your wedding, and private parties, among other things. They also offer instructions for those interested in working with farm animals.