While electric fly swatters are en effective way to eliminate pests, they can pose some risks to humans if misused. A woman from New York state is being accused of felony second-degree assault, and other charges, after police say she used one of the handheld electric devices as a weapon against another person.

CBS is reporting that the suspect was arrested and was remanded to the county jail pending further proceedings. The victim had to be taken to nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment of an arm injury, reports CBS.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call late Monday over an alleged assault. CBS says that a 35-year-old woman from Halfmoon, New York is accused of attacking another person with an electric fly swatter.

Offcials say the suspect hit the victim on the arm with the swatter "several times", with the device's exposed wires leading to physical injury.

Deputies say the suspect is accused of "intentionally causing physical injury to another person by means of a dangerous instrument". CBS reports that the suspect is also accused of violating an order of protection against the victim.

Police have not indicated as of now what may have instigated the confrontation, or why the suspect chose a big removal device to allegedly strike another a person.

