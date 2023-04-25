Need a Vehicle? New York State to Auction Off Surplus Vehicles

Anyone in the Hudson Valley in need of a ride? Over the next several months, New York State plans to auction off many surplus state vehicles that had been bought by various agencies through the years. Back in January, New York City officials announced that they were replacing more than 900 vehicles with newer electric vehicles, as an example.

One has to wonder, what happens to all the older vehicles once they're replaced? According to some sources, they just sit around collecting dust.

According to NYC.gov, the city owns over 30,000 vehicles alone. This, of course, does not even consider how much the rest of the state owns.

New York State to Auction Extra State-Owned Vehicles Off

The Office of General Services has now announced 15 surplus vehicle and equipment auctions over the next several months. CBS says that the first will be held on April 25 in Syracuse. There will be two auctions in the Hudson Valley, with the first one happening May 2 in Middletown. and another the following day in Salt Point.

CBS reports that a number of surplus state-owned vehicles have sat unused in parking areas, which has drawn public scrutiny over time. You can see the full list of towns, addresses, times, and locations HERE.

Tuesday, April 25 in Syracuse

Tuesday, May 2 in Middletown

Wednesday, May 3 in Salt Point

Thursday, May 4 in Albany

Tuesday, May 9 in North Syracuse

Wednesday, May 9 in Oneida

Tuesday, June 6 in Binghamton

Wednesday, June 7 in Canandaigua

Thursday, June 8 in Newark, NY

Tuesday, June 13 in Ray Brook

Wednesday, June 14 in Saranac Lake

Tuesday, June 27 two auctions in Farmingdale

Wednesday, June 28 in West Babylon

Tuesday, July 18 in Saratoga Springs

Wednesday July 19 in Albany