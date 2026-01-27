Have you seen this person? When you think of thieves taking items, things like jewelry, clothes, or even vehicles come to mind. However, sometimes it's the random merchandise you don't expect to go missing that somehow disappears.

Police say they are searching for a suspect from New York's Finger Lakes region, that they say made off with nearly one-thousands dollars worth of something just abut all of us use around the workplace.

Anyone who can identify this person is asked to call New York State Police at (607)561-7400 case NY2600127732.

New York State Police Search For Person They Say Stole Ink Cartridges

New York State Police said in a recent press release that they are looking to the public to help identify a larceny suspect that stole merchandise from a.warehouse club chain.

On January 20, troopers say that the suspect, who they say "appears to be a white female entered BJ’s Wholesale Club on Graham Road in Lansing and concealed approximately $950 worth of printer ink cartridges in her bag".

Police say that the suspect left the premises without any attempt to pay.

