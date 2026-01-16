A man from New York state was recently arrested Sunday night and charged with violating Leadra's Law. The charge stems from a DWI arrest, as police say the suspect was traveling with a cild under the age of 16 at the time.

Leandra's Law is a New York state law that strengthens penalties for driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle. The law was named after 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed on the Henry Hudson Parkway in October 2009.

New York State Man Accused of Leandra's Law Violation

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 11, troopers responded to the report of an erratic vehicle in the area of Northern Drive in Troy. Troopers report they patrolled the area and located a vehicle matching the caller’s description and stopped it for a traffic violation.

The driver was identified as a 44-year-old man from Sand Lake, NewYork, according to a police report.

Officials say that a child under the age of 16 was located in the vehicle during the stop and turned over to a family friend. Police say the the suspect was arrested for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child/Leandra’s Law, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and other vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was transported for processing where he refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood. The suspect was issued an appearance ticket, and was due back in court at a latter date.