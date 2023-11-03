Toyota has issued a recall of one of the most well-known and recognizable compact crossover SUVs on the market.

According to numbers from Edmunds, the Toyota RAV4 is New York state's most popular vehicle from 2022. But now, the major manufacturer is pulling a substantial amount off the roads due to a fire risk, according to LoHud.

Massive Recall of Toyota RAVs Issued Across New York State and U.S.

LoHud is reporting that Toyota has recalled around 1,854,000 Toyota RAV4 SUVs to resolve a battery issue that comes with a fire risk.

Toyota says that the issue involves the size of 12-volt batteries with "smaller top dimensions for 2013 to 2018 models". NBC News says that these batteries can shift during forceful turns, if the "hold-down clamp is not tightened properly", which can lead to potential fires.

NBC reports that Toyota is still figuring out a way to fix the issue, and will notify owners by late December.

