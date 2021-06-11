The New York Times believes a town in the Mid-Hudson Valley lacks the "cool factor" of other local towns but is "under the radar."

The New York Times believes Warwick is "under the radar" because of its "vibrant" Main Street, vast onion fields in hamlet Pine Island, century-old farms and many buildings that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The New York Times also highlighted Warwick's "vibe" where residents can shop, eat and socialize at the farmer's market, Jersey Girl Cheese, Perry’s Pickles, The Jolly Onion, Jean-Claude’s, Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery, Drowned Lands Brewery and Bellvale Farms Creamery.

While the New York Times highlighted many great places in Warwick, residents will notice many other great places were missed including Demarest Hill Winery, Yesterdays Irish Pub, Masker Orchard, Conscious Fork, Landmark Inn, Pacem in Terris Sculpture Garden, Silvio's Villa Ristorante & Martini Bar, Mount Peter, Ochs Orchard, Clearview Vineyard, Crystal Inn, Applewood Winery, Warwick Drive-In Movie Theater, Pennings Farm, Eddies Road House, Warwick Valley Olive Oil Co, The Landmark Inn, The Grange, Cafe a la Mode, Fannies and Country Dream.

Warwick, like many locations in the Hudson Valley, has seen an increase in people from New York City and surrounding areas move to the Orange County town during the pandemic.

“Warwick may not have a cool factor of some other Hudson Valley towns, but that’s why it’s so much nicer,” Jenny Altman who's moving to Warick from Hoboken, NJ told the New York Times. “The people who are here are C.E.O.s of so-and-so, but fly way under the radar.”

Across the Hudson Valley, four towns were recently highlighted for being "charming."

