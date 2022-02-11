New York State Woman Kills Pet Fish During Domestic Argument

We hear about domestic arguments that escalate to the point that one of both parties involved take their anger out on another family member who happens to be around. In this case, that unlucky bystander happened to be a pet fish. Now, a New York state woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police say she killed the fish during an argument with her significant other. Justice for Nemo!

Not too much is known about the case, though WKTV says the fight happened Friday when police were called to the home for a domestic complaint. The Oneida County Sheriff says that the 43-year-old suspect and the other unnamed individual were fighting over the fish, when the suspect poured floor cleaner into the fish tank. WKTV says the fish died.

The suspect was arrested and charged. What a sh***y thing to do.

In other news, one picky eater learned the hard way to never piss off a touchy chef. WBNG is reporting that a 27-year-old man was charged after he allegedly beat another man with a metal skillet. Police say he even hit him so hard, and with such force, that the handle broke clear off. What set this New Jersey man into such a rage? According to officials, potatoes.

Police say that the suspect was frying potatoes in hot oil January 23 when the alleged incident went down. We're not quite sure if this was some old family recipe, or the suspect had dreams of entering the TV show Chopped, but the fact that the 32-year-old Pennsylvania man turned down his prized potatoes really didn't sit well with him. Police later found the suspect barefoot on a nearby road. Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

