New York State Woman Falls Through Ice Rescuing Dog

It may be very cold now, but don't let that fool you. While the mercury has plummeted over the past few days, temperatures remained mild enough for such a length of time that any ice on the water is not nearly thick enough to trek across. A scary incident unfolded Monday morning as rescuers were called to save a woman who, herself, was trying to rescue her dog who had fallen through the ice.

WNYT says that the woman was attempting to rescue her dog who had fallen through the ice on Glen Lake when she fell through as well. This is a perfect example of why first responders often tell you to call 911 if this happens, rather than risk your own safety. Fortunately, both the dog and the woman were saved by deputies and did not need any medical attention.

In other news, rangers were called to assist a group of teenagers who threw a wild party out in the wilderness on New Year's Eve. Sources say the group of 19-year-olds were partying in the mountains early that evening, and one of them reportedly suffered from alcohol poisoning. Syracuse.com says the small group got together in the Marcy Dam area of the Adirondacks. According to reports, it wasn't just alcohol that was being passed around between the group.

Dispatchers at the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Ray Brook office got the call from Essex County that one of the teens were suffering from alcohol poisoning while using hallucinogens. Rangers were able to get to the site right before 6 PM where they found three intoxicated teenagers. Because one of the teens was suffering from alcohol poisoning, rangers assisted the individual to an ambulance where they were taken to the hospital.

Many of us sometimes forget our limits, and what starts out as fun can quickly escalate into a situation that's not so enjoyable. When you start combing substances, then it can sometimes lead to trouble. This time of year can also especially add to the problem with it being so cold out.

25 Hudson Valley Locations Featured in Movies The Hudson Valley, or the new Hollywood? The Hudson Valley has been featured in many movies over the years, and it's not stopping. From recent hits like A Quiet Place (2018) to modern- classic films like The Departed (2006), The Hudson Valley has been a low-key hot spot for locations. Due to tax incentives, beautiful locations, and the growth of independent filmmaking, the Hudson Valley will continue to thrive as a valuable destination for filmmakers.

So, we compiled a list of 25 Hudson Valley locations featured in film. This list includes blockbuster hits and independent films too. We hope you enjoy reading through, and learn more about The Hudson Valley and film!

