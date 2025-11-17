Authorities say that a Duchess County man was arrested and has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated. The changes come after the suspect was arrested early Monday morning on one of the area's state routes.

The drunk driving charges were upped to a felony due to the fact police sy the suspect was traveling with a child at the time he was pulled over.

Man Arrested For Alleged DWI/Leandra's Law in New York 's Hudson Valley

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 17, at approximately 12:01 Am, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a southbound vehicle on State Route 22 in the Town of Dover for traffic law violations.

See Also: New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Victim With Butane Tank

During the stop, the operator, identified as a 28-year-old man from of Pawling displayed signs of intoxication. Further investigation revealed that two children, ages 2 and 9, were in the vehicle at the time of the stop, according to reports.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Dover for processing. He submitted to a chemical breath test, which resulted in a BAC of 0.10%. The children were safely released to a sober third party.

Following the investigation, the suspect was charged with aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a child passenger less than 16/Leandra’s Law, which is a Class E felony

The suspect was issued tickets and is ue back in court in December.

Leandra's Law is a New York state law that strengthens penalties for driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle. The law was named after 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed on the Henry Hudson Parkway in October 2009.