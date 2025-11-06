New York State Police report that they have arrested a 31-year-old Greene County man and charged him with arson. According to police, the arrest stems from a mid-October structure fire, as the suspect is now facing felony charges.

Man Charged With Arson in New York's Hudson Valley

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Catskill said in a press release that they arrested a 31-year-old man from of Purling, New York for 4th degree Arson, an felony Reckless Damage.

Police say the investigation originated the morning of October 17, when troopers from the Catskill barracks report that they responded to a report of a structure fire at a residence in Purling.

During a joint investigation with the Greene County Fire Investigation Team, the investigation determined that the fire was intentionally started within a bedroom inside the apartment. No one was at the residence at the time of the fire, and luckily no injuries were reported.

New York State Police say that the suspect was arrested and charged on November 5, 2025, and was processed without incident. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Cairo Town Court.

How To Avoid Back To School Scams In New York

Arson is serious crime that can carry very heavy penalties, and can be sometimes difficult to solve because fires destroy evidence, according to interFire.org.

Fortunately, cases of arson in New York state are fairly low. Between 2017 and 2021, New York State reported 672 arson cases. That amounts to 3.3 arson cases per 100,000 residents, which is one of the lowest rates in the country, according to 24/7 Wall Street.