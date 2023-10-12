Massive Drug Bust in Ulster County After Two Year Investigation

Recently it was announced by law enforcement officials out of Ulster County that a long two-year investigation has led to the arrests of multiple individuals accused of being a part of a major drug trafficking organization that has distributed and sold large quantities of illegal narcotics throughout Ulster County.

Ulster County Investigation Details

The announcement of the operation and subsequent bust was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, as well as Ivan J. Arvelo, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), New York and Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa. Sheriff Figueroa also leads the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT).

In the official press release, it was stated that 9 individuals in total had been taken into custody as part of the investigation into the drug trafficking organization. It is alleged that the organization...

...distributed kilogram quantities of cocaine and fentanyl between March 2021 and January 2023, in Kingston, Ellenville and other areas of Ulster County.

Law Enforcement was able to gather and obtain multiple search warrants for Ellenville, White Plains, the Bronx as well as Manhattan. When the warrants were executed police officers were successful in obtaining "...approximately 4 kilograms of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine, $600,000 in drug proceeds, and five firearms".

9 Suspects and Their Potential Punishment

As is the case with every arrest, the individuals arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty, but with that being said, officials did not mince words when talking about the impact they believe these arrests have made. Attorney Freedman, Special Agent Arvelo and Sheriff Figueroa all emphasized the importance of how having these multiple agencies working together and collaborating was crucial to "dismantling" this drug trafficking organization.

All 9 of the individuals who were arrested were charged with "conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances...". The maximum possible sentence for each of the 9 individuals is no less than 20 years, with 3 of the 9 facing the potential of life behind bars.

Law enforcement is still treating this case as an open investigation. As of right now, there is no word on when any of the accused are expected back in court.

While it is currently impossible to determine what the fate of these 9 individuals will be, the potential exists where if guilt can be determined and sentences are rendered that one or more could land in one New York State's maximum level corrections facilities. One of those facilities is located in Green Haven and the Green Haven facility was recently held on lockdown due to numerous instances of violence.

