New York State Sees Huge Population Drop In Just One Year

We've known that residents have been moving away from New Yrok state for some time. We also knew the reasons. Everything from poor job growth outside of New York City, to high taxes, to the cold winters have been blamed in the past. But now add a global pandemic and appears that even more residents are fleeing. New York was especially hard hit by COVID-19 in the early months of 2020, and it looks like it's taken its toll.

According to numbers released by the US Census Bureau Monday, the Empire State lost 319,020 people from July 2020 to July 2021. That's quite a significant number which outnumbers the combined population drop in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Illinois, Louisiana, the District of Columbia, Michigan, and Ohio. That's big.

That's quite a jump since even just last year. Estimates from the Census Bureau say 126,355 residents left New York between July 2019 and July 2020. Spectrum News says that New York will lose a congressional seat in 2022 in the House of Representatives. Some former New York residents who have worked from home since the early days of COVID chose to move to smaller areas in New England, or other surrounding states. Now, with a spike in COVID cases brought on by the Omicron variant across New York, we could see the population continue to drop in the next year or so.

New York's population has been steadily dropping since 2010. According to the numbers from the Empire Center for Public Policy, the state has lost 1,379,210 residents between 2010 and 2019, and that's no even figuring in the latest numbers. One can only imagine what those numbers will look like in a few more years.

