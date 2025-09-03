Police say a man from New York state is facing multiple charges after a road rage incident on an interstate last Friday. The suspect is also facing a charge of driving while intoxicated, as offcials say he was operating a vehicle while twice over the legal limit.

New York State Police say that the incident resulted in the suspect pointing a gun at another person, as three vehicle were said to be involved.

New York State Police Arrest Man After Road Rage Incident

New York State Police said in a press release that on August 29, troopers arrested one person and ticketed another after a road rage incident on Interstate 81 that involved three vehicles.

Police say that a 26-year-old man from Brewerton, was charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated, menacing and reckless driving.

A trooper said that they were dispatched by the Cortland County 911 to I-81 for a road rage incident that also reported the operator of a vehicle brandishing a firearm. A driver reported that a male operator in a pick-up truck was operating the vehicle recklessly and pointed a gun at them.

Offcials say that it was also reported to them that a second pick-up was also involved during in incident.

Troopers were able to intercept the vehicles on Interstate 81 south in Homer and stopped the vehicles. An investigation revealed that the suspect was intoxicated and in possession of three (legally possessed) handguns.

A trooper said that they conducted sobriety tests, which confirmed impairment. The suspect was transported to state barracks where his reportable BAC was .16%. That is twice over the state's legal BAC limit.

The operator of the second pick-up was also ticketed for misdemeanor reckless driving