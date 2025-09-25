Officials say two young adults lead police on a dangerous chase. Two suspects are in custody and facing multiple felonies, after a Tuesday afternoon police pursuit in New York's Hudson Valley.

The chase ended when the suspects hit a trailer, and then attempted to flee on foot. However, police said the received an extra bit oof help from a good samaritan, who made sure at least one of the suspects wouldn't get too far.

Officials say that a loaded handgun was later recovered from the vicinity.

Suspects Charged With Felonies After Pursuit in New York's Hudson Valley

New York State Police said in a press release that on September 23, at approximately 2:16 PM, troopers observed a 2010 Honda Accord traveling westbound on Interstate 84 in the town of Wallkill.

The vehicle was observed committing multiple traffic violations, but when troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, they say the suspects failed to comply and a pursuit ensued.

New York State Police report the suspect vehicle exited I-84 at Exit 19A, continuing westbound onto State Route 17, where occupants were observed discarding a black and silver handgun from the vehicle. A loaded black and silver Smith & Wesson handgun was later recovered from the area.

The pursuit continued onto Route 302, then onto Amy Lane in the town of Wallkill, where the vehicle became disabled on the lawn of a private residence after striking a boat trailer. Both occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The driver, identified as an 18-year-old male from Port Jervis, attempted to steal a scooter from a female juvenile in an effort to flee but was subdued by a 16-year-old male good samaritan, who restrained him until troopers arrived and took him into custody.

The passenger, identified as a 19-year-old man from Middletown, fled on foot and was later apprehended in the City of Middletown after a brief foot pursuit.

Both suspects were arraigned, and are awaiting future court appearances.