The Hudson Valley has unfortunately done it again. According to officials, the area once again lead the state of New York when it came to arrests.

Law enforcement on the state and local levels are known to ramp up patrol for special occasions, holidays, or long weekends, With St. Patrick's Day falling on a Sunday in 2024, revelers gathered at parades and local establishments to celebrate the big day, though there may have been a slightly fewer amount of people out partying.

But we know New Yorkers love St. Patrick's. According to 2022 numbers from Yahoo Finance, people consume an average of 4.2 alcoholic drinks on St. Patrick’s Day. WalletHub says that Americans spent $5.87 billion dollars on St. Patty's Day in 2022, with "a large share of that devoted to beer sales."

New York State Police Issue Results of St. Patrick’s Day Crackdown

New York State Police said in a press release that they issued 5,576 tickets during this year’s St. Patrick’s Day enforcement initiative. The campaign began on Friday, March 15, 2024, and continued until Sunday, March 17, 2024.

State Troopers say they arrested 132 people for DWI and investigated 199 crashes, which resulted in 25 people being injured. According to the statistics from the State Police, the combined Hudson Valley region lead New York in DWI arrests.

For the New York State Police's report, they broke the region into Lower Hudson Valley and Upper Hudson Valley. According to their report, there were 17 DWI arrests in the lower Hudson Valley, and 20 in the upper Hudson Valley, totaling 37 DWI arrests.

Luckily, the arrest numbers were slightly down from the STOP DWI traffic enforcement from Super Bowl Weekend, as State Police said they arrested 56 people in the Hudson Valley for DWI that weekend.

Also, there were no fatalities says State Police.

These statistics were gathered by State Police, and do not include local towns or municipalities.

