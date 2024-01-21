New York State Police Say Chase Suspect Had Meth and Loaded AK-47

State police arrested a New York man, and charged him multiple felonies. Offcials say the suspect lead them on a chase that spanned four different counties Saturday afternoon. New York State Police say that two juveniles were also in the vehicle at the time of the chase.

This chase is not to be confused with another one from earlier in the week, that also spanned multiple counties in New York state.

Possible Penalties

Unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a vehicle can carry a penalty in New York state can land you in jail for up to one year, and you could be ordered to pay a fine if convicted. In addition, the judge could sentence you to serve a probation term of three years, says the Law Offices of Stephen A. Bilkis & Associates.

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers initiated a traffic stop on a 2011 Honda Fit for a moving violation in the town of Erin Saturday afternoon.

New York State Man Who Allegedly Leads Cops on Chase Had Meth

State Police say when the vehicle failed to comply, a high speed pursuit ensued, traversing several roadways into Chemung, Tompkins, Schuyler, and Tioga counties. The suspect vehicle stopped in the town of Newfield.

See Also: New York State Man Allegedly Claimed He Was Investigator 'Richard Harder'

The is a 25-year-old man Willseyville, who immediately exited the vehicle and was taken into custody, says police. Two male juveniles, ages 12 and 14, were passengers inside the vehicle.

The suspect was found to be in possession of a loaded AK-47, two high-capacity magazines with 16 rounds of ammunition, and approximately 7.5 grams of methamphetamine with packaging material, says New York State Police.

State Police say the man was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors. including criminal possession of controlled substance, and criminal possession of a weapon. The suspect was transported to for processing, and was arraigned in court.

State Police say the man was remanded to Chemung County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash and $400,000 bond.