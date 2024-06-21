New York State Police Release Latest Info on Fatal Woodbury Crash

On Wednesday June 19, 2024, members of the New York State Police in Monroe, NY were alerted to and responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that occurred in Woodbury. Initial reports were that multiple people were injured in the event and one individual was pronounced deceased.

Now a couple days removed from when the accident occurred, the New York State Police have released an update and have seemingly determined what lead to the accident in the first place.

New York State Police Respond to Accident

State Police Officers responded to the scene of the accident on Wednesday at approximately 5:30 pm. The immediate concern was getting those injured in the accident necessary medical attention.

The press release from the New York State Police states that the operators of 3 of the 4 vehicles were transported to local hospitals with "non-life-threatening injuries". The one fatality was the passenger in one of the vehicles, a 2021 Kia.

At this time police are also withholding the identities of the individuals involved, including the deceased pending next of kin notification.

State Police Preliminary Investigation

After the injured and deceased were attended to, officers began attempting to piece together exactly what happened at the scene. From the press release, it was determined that the 2021 Kia was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 6 and rear-ended a second vehicle that was also traveling in same direction.

The Kia then crossed over the double yellow line striking a third vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of U.S. Route 6. A fourth vehicle traveling westbound was subsequently struck by the second vehicle. Essentially a chain-reaction of collisions resulting from the initial rear-ending.

At this time, State Police are still investigating the event and more information could potentially be coming in the future. Pictures and the video below show the aftermath of the accident where you can see the tremendous amount of damage to vehicles involved.

We will do our best to provide updates for this story if or when new information is released.

