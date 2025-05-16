New York State Police say that man is facing multiple felony charges, including menacing a police officer. Officials say that this follows an incident that occurred early Thursday afternoon, when troopers say that they responded to a report of a domestic dispute.

New York State Police said that the suspect was using free wights to assault the victim.

New York State Man Charged With Menacing Troopers

New York State Police said in a press release that on May 15, at approximately 1:17 PM., responded to a residence in the town of Hannibal, Oswego County, for a reported domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, troopers said that they were immediately met by a male who was uncooperative and making threats while holding free weight plates in his hand that he was using to strike a vehicle.

Troopers report that they made numerous requests for the male to drop the weights however he refused. The male, identified as a 25-year-old man from Hannibal, New York, then advanced towards troopers in a threatening manner.

The press release says that a trooper deployed his taser which was effective. and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect was evaluated by EMS on scene and transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The suspect was then released and transported to the State Police barracks for processing.

Snyder was transported to county jail and held to await arraignment at Oswego County CAP Court.