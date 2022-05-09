A wild scene unfolded at a Burger King restaurant when two men reportedly got into a physical altercation Friday morning. Officials say a suspect even stole the other man's cane and began beating him with it during the mele that broke loose. But now, that suspect is not only having to deal with multiple charges, but a number of stab wounds. Authorities say the man being beaten with the cane defended himself with a knife he had been carrying on him.

Syracuse.com says the fight broke out Friday morning at the Burger King location in Syracuse. There aren't any reasons given for the scuffle, or if the two men involved even knew each other. However, police say a 40-year-old man attacked a 68-year-old man who was in the restaurant. Police say the younger man even grabbed a walking cane off the older man and began beating him with it.

But the older man was not going down so easily, as police say he pulled out a knife and began stabbing the attacker multiple times. Syracuse.com says the 40-year-old suspect lost quite a bit of blood, but was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to recover. Police say he is facing a number of charges, including Third-degree robbery.

In Other Messy News

Imagine having to deal with this at your job? Some unfortunate soul was tasked with having to clean up quite a disgusting mess inside the vestibule of a police station lobby last Tuesday. There isn't too much information on the matter as of now. But rest assured, the outcome was pretty gross. Now, one New York state man is facing accusations of relieving himself in a public place. Probably not the brightest idea that they allegedly did this inside a police station.

WKTV is reporting that a 35-year-old was caught urinating and defecating inside the lobby of a police station in late April. Police said they immediately took him into custody and brought him to the booking area of the station. One bit of positive news is that police didn't have to bring him very far, for they were obviously already inside the police station where they work when this clown decided to take a crap on the floor.

The suspect has been charged with disorderly conduct and exposure of a person.