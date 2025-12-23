The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers arrested a 32-year-old man from of Victor, New York, following a Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigation into the unattended death of 18-year-old Maria Cecilia De Jesus-Garcia, which occurred back in August 2024.

On August 5, 2024, troopers and emergency services responded to a residence in the town of Victor, in Ontario County, for a report of an unresponsive female.

De Jesus-Garcia was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy later determined the cause of death to be complications of acute ethanol intoxication.

New York State Man Arrested Stemming From 2024 Death

As part of the investigation, State Police BCI conducted numerous interviews and reviewed surveillance footage from Adelita’s Mexican Cocina and Tequila, where De Jesus-Garcia had been employed and was last known to have consumed alcohol.

The investigation revealed that alcoholic beverages were served to the 18-year-old De Jesus-Garcia while she was under the legal drinking age.

As a result of the investigation, the Ontario County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging the suspect. On December 18, 2025, the man was arrested and charged with felony criminally negligent homicide and misdemeanor 1st degree unlawful dealing with a child – alcohol.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, processed, and transported to the Ontario County Jail pending arraignment.

